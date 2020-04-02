Derry Girls fans will want to watch this video of their favourite characters in isolation
- Hollie Richardson
The Derry Girls cast are here to make you laugh-out-loud during quarantine with a new video.
While people across the UK start to make themselves comfortable indoors during isolation, many of us are looking to TV for entertainment and distraction. Derry Girls is just one of the boxsets you might be revisiting for some comic relief with some of your favourite and funniest characters. So any fans on the hit Channel 4 show will appreciate a video shared by the show’s stars to help keep you going through quarantine.
Saoirse Monica Jackson and Louise Harland, who play Erin and her cousin Orla, recorded a video of their characters isolating in the airing cupboard of their Derry home during The Troubles. It’s worth pointing out that the actors made it clear that they actually live together IRL, too. So no isolation rules were broken in the making of this video.
It is very, very funny, and has an important message.
Erin says: “The year is 1996 and we’re speaking from Derry, Northern Ireland. These are uncertain times. Peace negotiations have broken down and mass rioting engulfs our streets. The city is literally on fire. We’ve been ordered to stay inside our homes by the authorities.”
Orla then interrupts: “You mean our mammies?”
The pair continue to name the things they’re grateful for, with Erin being thankful for her family, while Orla says Coco Pops are at the top of her list. Erin then throws Orla out of the “bunker”.
Watch the full Derry Girls video below
For anyone who hasn’t seen Derry Girls (where have you been?!), the series follows teenagers Orla, Clare, Michelle and Erin (as well as The Wee English Fella) navigating school, family and friendship during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Writer Lisa McGee calls on her own experiences of growing up in Derry to give the show its authenticity and humour.
You can catch up on the series on All 4.
Images: Channel 4