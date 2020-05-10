Fancy sharing your musical pick with the world on Desert Island Discs? The long-running BBC Radio 4 show is looking for listeners’ to get involved for a special lockdown episode.

For many people, Desert Island Discs is more than a radio show or podcast – it’s an institution. The BBC series, which started in 1942, has seen hundreds of well-known names list their desert island picks over the years, producing some pretty moving moments (you can learn more about our favourites in our emotional episode round-up here). If you’re a fan of Desert Island Discs, chances are you’ve considered what your desert island line-up would look like. And now, in a special lockdown episode of Desert Island Discs coming our way on 5 June, you’ll finally have the chance to get involved.

The special programme – aptly named Your Desert Island Discs – will feature music chosen by listeners which resonates with them during this uncertain time. The music will also be accompanied with a short story about why it has become so important to the person who submitted it, building up a picture of what lockdown has been like for people up and down the country.

Is there a particular song or artist helping you to get through lockdown?

In an article published on the BBC Radio 4 website, the Desert Island Discs team explained what kind of circumstances and stories they’re looking to hear about: “Music can transport you to a specific moment in time, or remind you of a special person,” the article reads. “A song might have helped you to get through a tough shift as a keyworker, or served to commemorate someone you’ve lost. Or you might have a tune that has inspired you to go that extra mile on your daily run, or kept you company while you were out delivering food to vulnerable neighbours. You might have a piece of music that’s helping you look forward to better times to come.

“Whatever your song and whatever your story, please share it with us.”

If your interest has been piqued, you’ll be pleased to hear that the application process is incredibly easy. To submit your song choice and story/explanation, you can either email the Desert Island Discs team or share your submission on social media with the hashtag #yourdesertislanddiscs by midnight on 16 May. Make sure to include the title of your song choice, who it is performed by and why it’s important to you as well as a name and contact details. To find out more about the special episode and how to get involved, you can read BBC Radio 4’s official release here.

