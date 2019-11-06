Dickinson is sexy, strange and seriously good – it’s the surprise feminist hit of the year

This is the kind of show AppleTV+’s Dickinson is, a series in which characters lob modern slang to each other like basketballs, twerk to ‘I Like Tuh’ by Carnage in sweeping ballgowns and in which Wiz Khalifa – I tell no word of a lie – plays a sexy, tiny sunglasses-wearing personification of death.

He rolls up in his carriage to the Dickinson house every night and Emily, in a blood-red dress straight from the cover of a romance novel, launches herself into the backseat for a ride. This is a dream sequence, naturally. I think this might be the best television show ever made? The thing is, if you cast Wiz Khalifa as the sexy personification of death in your series, I am legally required to change my home address to AppleTV+’s Dickinson and move in forever. I don’t make the rules, and yet here I am, obliged to obey them.

My point is: Dickinson is weird. It’s wacky and wild and completely, totally wonderful. Sure, as a historical series, it’s riddled with anachronism and half-truths. Anyone who is coming here for a faithful record of Emily Dickinson’s life will be sorely disappointed.

But what if you were looking for a show that wanted to use the language of modern day teenagers with all of their longing and desire and ambition for the future to say something about one of the most celebrated and, yet, inscrutable female literary figures of all time? What if you wanted to take the sensibility of, say Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette to make Booksmart – if the characters in Booksmart were the Brontë sisters?