The year is 2009 and, after some very public planning via the medium of writing on your friends’ Facebook walls, you’re gearing up for a night out and Cheryl’s Fight For This Love is playing on repeat. There are some tough choices to be made: should you wear the latest Kate Moss Topshop drop or American Apparel’s finest disco pants? Is your waist belt wide enough? And how much backcombing is too much backcombing?

Whatever you decide, one thing’s for certain: the night will be painstakingly documented using the digital camera that’s hanging from your wrist (and you’ll upload all 127 of the photos to Facebook the next day).

For those of us that came of age in the late 00s or early 10s, the digital camera was an essential, something to cram in your fake Chanel 2.55 bag along with your Motorola Razr and your Dream Matte Mousse foundation. It cropped up in our first attempts at mirror selfies (with the flash inevitably obliterating half the shot) and recorded countless unfiltered moments in all of their slightly low-res glory (this was an era when ‘photo editing’ usually meant ‘let’s try this in sepia mode’).