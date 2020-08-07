Be careful not to drop your watermelon over this exciting news: Dirty Dancing is coming back to the big screen, and Jennifer Grey is set to star in it.

Dirty Dancing fans know that nobody puts Baby in the corner. That’s why we’re delighted to hear that Jennifer Grey – who of course played Baby in the hit 1987 film – is confirmed to star in and produce a sequel. But what exactly will the new Dirty Dancing film be about? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

On Thursday 6 August, following weeks of rumours, Deadline reported that the new Dirty Dancing has been confirmed by movie studio Lionsgate. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine is directing the project along with Gillian Bohrer. The screenplay will be written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart, The Curse of La LLorona). Grey will produce and star in the film, and it’s likely she’ll reprise her role as Baby (I mean, how can she not?).

Dirty Dancing: Jennifer Grey is returning for the new film.

Just in case anyone hasn’t seen the original Dirty Dancing (honestly, where have you been?), the story in a nutshell is: While holidaying with her parents at a resort in the 50s, Frances, known to friends and family as Baby, is smitten with the resort’s rebellious dance instructor, Johnny. Her father opposes their relationship which creates a rift between him and her. But, ultimately, dancing brings Baby and Johnny together in the end despite everyone else’s disapproval, and their romance culminates with that iconic lift in a climactic dance scene.

Although details about the storyline of the new film haven’t been confirmed, it’s more probable that it will be a sequel rather than a remake – but we’ll have to find out. Patrick Swayze, who played Baby’s dance partner and love interest Johnny, sadly died in 2009, so it’s unknown if his character will also make a return. We’ll of course keep you updated with further details as they are announced. In the meantime, we recommend cranking up (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life to soundtrack your summer.

