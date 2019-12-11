The winds of winter might be blowing outside but forget the Christmassy gale for one minute and prepare yourself for the summer of 2020.

Not only are we entering a new decade of fun but Secret Cinema is bringing back an iconic movie to its roster: welcome home, Dirty Dancing.

Opening on 22nd July 2020, audiences will be transported back to the long hot summer of 1963 at the Kellerman’s Resort.

As per Secret Cinema rules, ticket holders will be told to meet at a top secret, outdoor London location where the pioneers of immersive storytelling will return to the beloved film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.