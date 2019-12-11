Dirty Dancing x Secret Cinema: where to buy tickets for new immersive screening of 1987 film
- Posted by
- Felicity Thistlethwaite
- Published
Fingers at the ready for the rush when Secret Cinema Dirty Dancing tickets go on sale next week.
The winds of winter might be blowing outside but forget the Christmassy gale for one minute and prepare yourself for the summer of 2020.
Not only are we entering a new decade of fun but Secret Cinema is bringing back an iconic movie to its roster: welcome home, Dirty Dancing.
Opening on 22nd July 2020, audiences will be transported back to the long hot summer of 1963 at the Kellerman’s Resort.
As per Secret Cinema rules, ticket holders will be told to meet at a top secret, outdoor London location where the pioneers of immersive storytelling will return to the beloved film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.
Lucy Ridley, Creative Director of Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing says: “Our outdoor experiences are a celebration of the summer, and this iconic movie epitomises and honors that perfectly.
“We’re delighted to return to this film and can’t wait to share the summer of ‘63 with you.”
Secret Cinema specialises in creating ground-breaking immersive experiences based on films and TV productions that blur the lines between fiction and reality.
And Dirty Dancing will be no different. If there’s one thing we know, it’s how passionate the film’s fans are about the big-screen flick.
Stylist’s very own Editor-at-Large Alix Walker told us all how much she loved it for the 25th anniversary of Dirty Dancing (shockingly, seven years ago!). “I’d love to say my favourite film is Jean De Florette or something else which sounds a bit French, but I will never be that person. Nope, I am the person whose life was changed by Dirty Dancing.
“I’ve watched it at least 200 times since my eight-year- old self found the VHS hidden in my mum’s bag, and on every single occasion the following defining moments in cinematic history make me feel just as giddy as the first time: the immortal line, ‘I carried a watermelon’; the glimpse of Swayze’s bum; the lift; when Doctor Houseman says ‘When I’m wrong, I say I’m wrong – you looked wonderful out there’.
“I’ll still watch it when I’m 80 and think the same thing: it’s the best film of all time.”
If everyone’s as passionate as Alix, the tickets will sell like hotcakes. So we’ll see you in online on Monday.
Tickets for the event are on sale from 9am GMT on Monday 16th December, with prices starting at £49 + booking fees and available to buy here.
Images: Getty/Secret Cinema