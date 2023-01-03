According to Dr LePera, these beliefs include not being able to say no without an “acceptable” excuse, over-apologising and feeling that it’s not OK to disappoint people. However, she argues that humans are extremely capable of dealing with disappointment and that pandering only leads to further complications.

“When I [avoid disappointing someone], I make people small. I operate under the belief that they’ll be crushed if I can’t make something or say no. And that’s just not true. Even when my mind tells me it is,” she continues.

“In fact, all those years I spent over-explaining and over-apologising I was actually making things awkward for people.”

Because while disappointment is undoubtedly a raw and painful emotion, we can learn to deal with it. When something disrupts our positive feelings and hopeful expectations, it’s almost impossible not to feel unhappy. And while we can’t stop people from letting us down, we don’t have to let it derail us – or the fear of it keep us from being honest.