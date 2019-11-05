Dishoom’s gunpowder potatoes are an easy way to mark Bonfire Night: here’s how to make them.

It’s Bonfire Night – the perfect excuse for cooking something warm and comforting, wrapping up in your cosiest hat and scarf, and braving the cold to watch fireworks light up the sky. When it comes to what to eat, Bonfire Night, for me, will always be about French onion soup. My mum used to cook up steaming bowls of deliciously caramelised onions in a thick broth, topped with what was essentially cheese on toast, before we headed out to the local fireworks display (Delia’s recipe is a classic). But if you haven’t got hours to chop up and sweat down a kilo of onions (or you can’t cope with the crying it induces *raises hand*) then Dishoom’s recipe for gunpowder potatoes, taken from the restaurant chain’s new cookbook, are an easy way to mark the occasion.

New potatoes are first boiled then grilled until lovely and crisp. Next comes the gunpowder spice: a fiery blend of toasted cumin, coriander and fennel, which is then sprinkled with fresh green chilli, coriander and spring onions, plus a squeeze of lime, for a hit of freshness. It works perfectly as a side dish with roast lamb or serve as a snack in paper cones to be eaten on route to your local fireworks display. If you’re looking for another firework-themed dinner, try this homely Catherine Wheel toad-in-the-hole with honey and mustard onions. We also highly recommend taking a flask full of boozy hot chocolate with you to ensure you stay toasty. Read on for how to cook Dishoom’s gunpowder potatoes.

Gunpowder potatoes Ingredients (serves 4) 500g baby new potatoes ½ tsp cumin seeds ½ tsp coriander seeds ½ tsp fennel seeds 1 tbsp vegetable oil, for basting 25g butter, melted 6 spring onions, finely chopped 5g coriander leaves, finely chopped 3 green chillies, very finely chopped ½ tsp flaky sea salt 30ml lime juice 1–2 tsps kabab masala (available from Indian grocery shops) Method 1. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the potatoes and cook until just tender, 12–15 minutes, depending on size. 2. Meanwhile, add the cumin, coriander and fennel seeds to a hot dry frying pan and toast for 2 minutes until fragrant. Crush the toasted seeds, using a pestle and mortar; set aside. 3. Heat the grill to high. 4. Drain the potatoes and allow them to steam-dry in the colander for a minute. 5. Place the potatoes on a sturdy baking tray. Brush or sprinkle them with some oil and grill until the upper side is crispy and evenly browned, about 5–7 minutes. Turn the potatoes over and repeat to crisp and colour the other side. 6. Meanwhile, put the crushed toasted spices into a large bowl and add the melted butter, spring onions, coriander and chillies. 7. When the potatoes are thoroughly browned and crisped, remove them from the grill and divide each one in half, using a metal spoon so that you create nice rough edges. Put them straight into the bowl containing the other ingredients and toss until everything is well combined. 8. Add the sea salt, lime juice and at least 1 tsp kabab masala and mix again. Taste for seasoning and add more kabab masala and/or salt if required, then serve.

Extract taken from Dishoom: From Bombay With Love by Shamil Thakrar, Kavi Thakrar & Naved Nasir (£26, Bloomsbury).


