Hercules remake: fans want Ariana Grande to play Meg (and we totally agree)
- Hollie Richardson
We have another Disney live-action to look forward to post-lockdown, and fans are desparate for Ariana Grande to be involved with it. Here’s everything we know about Hercules so far.
It’s hard to think about life post-lockdown, but Disney’s latest news has got us excited about the future. Fans who were disappointed about the postponement of the Mulan live-action remake are still waiting for a new release date to be announced. But we now have two new films to look forward to, as it’s been announced that classic animation Hercules is also getting a remake.
Just to give a quick reminder of what the 1997 Disney animation is about: Hercules follows the story of the son of Greek god Zeus, who is turned into a half-god, half-mortal by the evil underworld god Hades. Hercules discovers his immortal heritage and Zeus tells him to return to Mount Olympus by proving himself to be a hero. Along his journey, Hercules befriends his old winged-horse Pegasus, and the warrior trainer and centaur Nessus. He also falls for sarcastic Meg, who sold her soul to Hades to save an unfaithful lover.
The soundtrack is packed with bangers, including I won’t Say I’m In Love, Go The Distance and A Star Is Born.
After rumours circulated on Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that a Hercules remake is in the works. You could say that the rumour has gone from Zero to Hero (sorry).
Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind the Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, are set to produce the new film. Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will write the script.
And that is literally everything that’s been confirmed at this point. However, the internet has its own ideas on who should play lead female role, Meg.
Cue: Ariana Grande.
Earlier this month, Grande shared a video of herself singing Meg’s classic solo I Won’t Say I’m In Love on The Disney Family Singalong. She had the power vocals, the swishing ponytail, the big cartoon eyes. She even had the backing vocals of the muses. She was made for this role, right?
Let’s relive that moment…
Ariana Grande singing I Won’t Say I’m In Love
So of course everybody on Twitter is calling for Grande to play Meg in the remake. Even Disney actor Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty & The Beast) recently told Variety: “She would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen.”
Of course, there are also plenty of people who disagree with casting Grande as Meg. But we’ll just have to sit tight and see if she can Go The Distance (OK, really, enough with the puns).
We’ll bring you the latest developments on the film when they happen. But in the meantime, you can watch Hercules on NOW TV and Disney+.
Images: Getty