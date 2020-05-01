Just to give a quick reminder of what the 1997 Disney animation is about: Hercules follows the story of the son of Greek god Zeus, who is turned into a half-god, half-mortal by the evil underworld god Hades. Hercules discovers his immortal heritage and Zeus tells him to return to Mount Olympus by proving himself to be a hero. Along his journey, Hercules befriends his old winged-horse Pegasus, and the warrior trainer and centaur Nessus. He also falls for sarcastic Meg, who sold her soul to Hades to save an unfaithful lover.

The soundtrack is packed with bangers, including I won’t Say I’m In Love, Go The Distance and A Star Is Born.