How well do you remember the lyrics to Mary Poppins’ Sister Suffragette?

Above all else, though? The film boasts some of the best bloody music of all time. In fact, it won the 1965 Academy Award for Best Original Score, and those toe-tapping tunes – from Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious to Step In Time –have been absolute ear-worms ever since.

Our favourite of all the songs in Mary Poppins, however, is Sister Suffragette. So we were surprised to learn, then, that the film’s writers never actually planned to include the powerhouse protest song at all.

According to the songwriters’ autobiography, Walt’s Time, actress Glynis Johns thought she was being offered the role of Mary Poppins when she had, in fact, been signed to play Mrs. Banks.

Perhaps even more embarrassing, though, was the fact that the misunderstanding only came to light when Johns and Disney sat down to talk about the role in his studio.