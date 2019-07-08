Disney’s Mulan: The live-action film’s first “badass” trailer is here
- Hollie Richardson
Twitter has gone wild over the first look at Disney’s Mulan remake. Here’s everything we know so far.
It’s been over two years since Disney confirmed that they were working on a Mulan remake. Since then, we’ve seen Naomi Scott perform Jasmine’s new feminist song in Aladdin, watched Bo Peep’s feminist transformation in Toy Story 4 and learned that Halle Bailey is playing the lead role in The Little Mermaid. So, we were very excited when the first trailer for the live-action Mulan dropped during the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday (7 July).
Before continuing, we have to break it to you that the remake has no sing-along songs from the original 1998 animation. We’re also sad to say that talking dragon Mushu, previously played by Eddie Murphy, won’t be making an appearance in the remake.
This means that the live-action film has a more serious feel, but still has all the drama and excitement. Also, Mulan is perhaps the most kick-ass female Disney character written, so we’re 100% on-board even if the remake doesn’t include I’ll Make a Man Out of You (arguably one of Disney’s finest tunes).
To recap: Mulan is based on the legendary Chinese warrior Hua Mulan from the Ballad of Mulan. She is the only child of ageing warrior Fa Zhou, constantly questioning the sexist expectations of her. When the empire is targeted in a Hun invasion, Mulan takes her father’s place during a general conscription and soon proves herself to be an agile warrior, skilled strategist, and true hero of China. Hurrah!
Watch Disney’s Mulan trailer
The trailer shows Mulan, played by Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei, having a conversation with her parents about “bringing honour” to her family. It then plays out the contrasts between the traditional expectations of her and the new life she finds as a warrior.
Fans have gone wild for the trailer, with people calling it “badass” - and rightly so.
Who stars in Disney’s Mulan live-action remake?
The all-Asian cast features Liu Yifei in the lead role. Donnie Yen will play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung. Jason Scott Lee stars as Hun leader Böri Khan, Yoson An is potential love interest Cheng Honghui, Gong Li is the witch Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor of China.
Who is directing Disney’s Mulan remake?
Niki Caro is the fourth woman in history to helm a live-action film with a budget over $100 million.The Whale Rider director has adapted a screenplay written by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.
When is Disney’s Mulan released?
Although originally set for a 2018 release, Disney has now confirmed that the film will be released on 27 March 2020.
Images: Disney