Disney’s Mulan: The live-action film’s first “badass” trailer is here

Before continuing, we have to break it to you that the remake has no sing-along songs from the original 1998 animation. We’re also sad to say that talking dragon Mushu, previously played by Eddie Murphy, won’t be making an appearance in the remake.

This means that the live-action film has a more serious feel, but still has all the drama and excitement. Also, Mulan is perhaps the most kick-ass female Disney character written, so we’re 100% on-board even if the remake doesn’t include I’ll Make a Man Out of You (arguably one of Disney’s finest tunes).

To recap: Mulan is based on the legendary Chinese warrior Hua Mulan from the Ballad of Mulan. She is the only child of ageing warrior Fa Zhou, constantly questioning the sexist expectations of her. When the empire is targeted in a Hun invasion, Mulan takes her father’s place during a general conscription and soon proves herself to be an agile warrior, skilled strategist, and true hero of China. Hurrah!

