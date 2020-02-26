Disney Plus: the best TV series and films to watch on the new streaming platform
- Stylist Team
- Published
Finally, we will have all our favourite Disney classics – as well as some highly-anticipated new shows – at our fingertips. Here’s everything we know about Disney+.
Disney fans have long railed against the so called “Disney Vault” – Walt Disney’s policy of pausing the release of (often beloved) movies.
2017’s rerelease of The Lion King even led fans on Reddit to speculate as to what would be next – Alice in Wonderland, Lady and the Tramp, Fantasia or Cinderella?
Well, we no longer need to speculate – because Disney is launching its very own streaming platform, set to rival Netflix.
And users will have plenty to get on with if they sign up for the platform, dubbed Disney+.
Here is everything we know about the new streaming platform so far.
What can I watch on Disney+?
All Disney’s classic movies, from Snow White to Coco, will be available to watch.
If that wasn’t enough, franchises including Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and even National Geographic will also be on the site. Disney’s recent acquisition of Fox’s entertainment roster also means shows including The Simpsons will be available online.
This also means classic Fox films including Titanic and Avatar will be there to binge on.
What’s more, new shows, including the Lizzie McGuire reboot, will be hosted by the streaming platform.
What will Disney+ look like?
According to tech site Gizmodo, the site has taken “a few cues from Netflix”.
Like Netflix, it says, an algorithm will give users specific content based on what they like to watch.
‘Continue Watching’, ‘Recommended for You’ and ‘Disney Originals’ will also be available on the site – again, taking cues from Netflix.
How much will Disney+ cost?
With all this content, you might be worrying about cost – but there’s no need.
Subscribers in the US, where it launched last November, are paying $6.99/month or $69.99/year.
The streaming platform is set to launch in the UK on 24 March and will cost £59.99 a year. However, if you pre-order a one-year subscription now you can get £10 off.
If that means us staying in bed for the whole of next year, then frankly, we can’t wait.
Image: Disney