Disobedience is a passionate story of repressed desire and religious duty

Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz’s Disobedience is a powerful faith vs lust story for the ages, says Emily Gargan.

Adapted from Naomi Alderman’s 2006 award winning novel of the same name, Disobedience tells the story of Ronit Krushka (Rachel Weisz), a woman who has escaped the restrictive world in which she was raised and started afresh in New York. However, when her father passes away in the Orthodox Jewish community of Hendon, North London, she is called upon to return home and honour his death. Back in the confines of her former community, she feels awkward and out of place, and further discomfort arises when she learns her childhood friends Dovid (Alessandro Nivola) – her father’s favourite pupil and natural successor as Rabbi – and Esti (Rachel McAdams) are now a married couple. Indeed, Ronit’s shock at their relationship hints that something less than platonic is hanging over them.

Disobedience marks a kind of trilogy for Chilean director Sebastián Lelio: indeed, his three most recent films all centre on women who are somehow deemed transgressive by their surrounding society for living truthfully as themselves. But, whereas Gloria (2013) and A Fantastic Woman (which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film in 2017) are practically technicolour, Disobedience is a muted film of quiet nuances and repressed desires. The exposition is sparse and respects the audience’s intelligence to connect glances, faltering gestures and unfamiliar traditions. The impact of this is hugely noticeable – and in the best possible way. As many film fans will no doubt have noticed over the years, the depiction of sexual relationships between women is often misjudged by male directors. Disobedience, however, is far from just another one of “those films” (here’s looking at you, Blue Is the Warmest Colour). Indeed, I’d be so bold as to say that the sex is, in this case, in very safe hands. It’s urgent, visceral, realistic and full of love and longing. It is, above all else, romantic. And this is due, in part, to co-producer Weisz’s involvement in the script. The actress worked closely with co-writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Her Naked Skin, Colette) to create a genuine depiction of the physical need between these two women. And this, coupled with Lelio’s sensitive direction, makes us, the viewers, similarly long for them to be together.