The Guardian reported on the case, which saw a woman (who remains anonymous) receive an extra payout for “curtailing” her career to start a family with her former husband.

The judge who handled the case, Mr Justice Moor, decided the pair, who were married for around a decade and have children together, should split assets of nearly £10 million equally but that the woman should get another £400,000 in compensation for curtailing her legal career.

Speaking about the case, he said: “[The woman] viewed herself as the parent who would take primary responsibility for the children. The husband’s career took precedence. I accept that it is unusual to find significant relationship-generated disadvantage that may lead to a claim for compensation but I am clear that this is one such case.”

He added: “I have come to the conclusion that an appropriate sum to award for relationship-generated disadvantage, over and above her half share of the assets, is the sum of £400,000.”