Life

This landmark divorce case could change things for working women who start a family

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
wedding fund company swanluv pay loan

A woman has won extra compensation in her divorce case for “stepping back” from her career to start a family.

Part of the big problem with the gender pay gap is that women have to pause their careers when they first start a family. This means that it’s harder to work towards a promotion, seize new opportunities and, ultimately, get that pay rise. And that’s why a recent “landmark” divorce case is so interesting, as it could change things for working women who pause their careers to start families. 

You may also like

“What getting divorced before I turned 30 taught me about marriage and relationships”

The Guardian reported on the case, which saw a woman (who remains anonymous) receive an extra payout for “curtailing” her career to start a family with her former husband.

The judge who handled the case, Mr Justice Moor, decided the pair, who were married for around a decade and have children together, should split assets of nearly £10 million equally but that the woman should get another £400,000 in compensation for curtailing her legal career.

Speaking about the case, he said: “[The woman] viewed herself as the parent who would take primary responsibility for the children. The husband’s career took precedence. I accept that it is unusual to find significant relationship-generated disadvantage that may lead to a claim for compensation but I am clear that this is one such case.”

He added: “I have come to the conclusion that an appropriate sum to award for relationship-generated disadvantage, over and above her half share of the assets, is the sum of £400,000.”

You may also like

“Every little helps when it comes to achieving equal pay” Lucy Mangan on the gender pay gap

Explaining how this case has the potential to change things for some women in the future, Jane Keir, the lawyer who represented the woman, said: “As a talented lawyer, our client sacrificed a potentially lucrative career for her family and to care for the children.

“Although Mr Justice Moor has made clear this decision should not open the floodgates to a raft of relationship-generated disadvantage claims, the judgment affirms that in truly exceptional circumstances the principle of compensation still exists in family law, and rightly so.”

She added: “In theory, this would apply to whichever partner steps back in their career putting family ahead of ambition and earning power.”

Although it’s been made clear that this is a rare case, it might be reassuring news to any parent who has stepped back from their career to raise a child.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Stylist Daily