Somewhere in the background are memories of my mother, who, like most of the Indian women in families, slaved away for weeks before the event; cleaning every corner of our little Mumbai flat and prepping and cooking all those Diwali treats. As kids, we gobbled them up until we felt sick, never really thinking about how hard my mother worked to make them to give us the perfect Diwali.

That was Diwali then, when I was part of a traditional Indian family. Today, I live happily on my own in a flat in east London.

The festival of Diwali, celebrated every year by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains all over the world in October or November, is all about the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair. And I love everything about it.