8 stylish DIY Christmas wreath kits that you can make at home

Even those who claim not to have a crafty bone in their bodies can’t deny that Christmas is a great time to roll up your sleeves and get decorating.

Planning an artsy night in with some mulled wine and mince pies isn’t just a lovely way to spend an evening together. In fact, seeing as we could be inside more than we expected in the run-up to 25 December it’s a great time-filler, too

So, what could be more fun than sitting down and trying your hand at making your own Christmas wreath with DIY kit that you can get stuck into at home?