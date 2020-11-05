8 stylish DIY Christmas wreath kits that you can make at home
- Megan Murray
Make your own wreath this Christmas with these DIY at-home kits.
Even those who claim not to have a crafty bone in their bodies can’t deny that Christmas is a great time to roll up your sleeves and get decorating.
Planning an artsy night in with some mulled wine and mince pies isn’t just a lovely way to spend an evening together. In fact, seeing as we could be inside more than we expected in the run-up to 25 December it’s a great time-filler, too
So, what could be more fun than sitting down and trying your hand at making your own Christmas wreath with DIY kit that you can get stuck into at home?
We’ve curated an edit of the most beautiful wreaths out there, all with a different aesthetic. From honey-hued dried grasses to traditional pines and even pastel pinks and purples, you’re sure to find a wreath that ties in with your decor in the list below. Each one comes expertly packed with everything you need and handy instructions to create a beautiful Christmas wreath to hang wherever you like.
After you’ve enjoyed making yours you can choose to accessorise your front door or get creative by positioning it somewhere in your home such as on a wall, propped up on a shelf, on an internal door or as part of a gallery wall. And, as many of these DIY kits use long-lasting dried botanicals, you could keep yours displayed for months or even years, too.
Luxury DIY Christmas 'build your own' wreath
If your love of Christmas could give Buddy the elf a run for his money, then this festive-themed wreath kit is for you.
This wreath is brimming with decoration including silver-coated apples, dried limes, cinnamon sticks, pinecones and matching ribbons. The vibe is rustic and unapologetically seasonal, and we love it.
Shop luxury DIY Christmas ‘build your own’ wreath at Flower Be, £45
Dried flower Christmas wreath kit
Christmas decorations don’t have to be dripping in red and green. In fact, thanks to this cute online florist you can get a wreath that stylishly nods to the stylish dried flower trend using natural homegrown wheat and fluffy bunny tails. Together they bring warm neutral tones and bags of texture to this design.
This kit also comes with ecru ribbons to add a finishing flourish, which you can either tie in a sweet bow or try an undone knot for a contemporary finish.
Shop dried flower Christmas wreath kit at Lavender & Rose, £55
DIY wreath kit in grassy pinks
If your pad is a pastel haven then this pretty wreath will fit right in.
We love dried grass wreaths as they last for months, which means you can keep this on-trend beauty hanging on your wall long after Christmas is over.
Birch and Bloom have styled this wreath in a half-moon shape but you can change the design in whichever way you like.
Shop DIY wreath kit in grassy pinks at Birch and Bloom Designs, £35
Eucalyptus Christmas wreath kit
Eucalyptus is an enduring classic in the botanical world. It’s a go-to styling tool to give a lonely corner or empty mantlepiece some texture and edge.
The pale tone of eucalyptus leaves is calming and versatile, so a wreath like this could go pretty much anywhere. It would look stylish hanging, yes, on a door, but also above a fireplace, as part of a gallery wall or above a dresser.
Shop eucalyptus Christmas wreath kit at Lavender & Rose, £55
Christmas DIY wreath kits
Cook up some mulled wine and settle in for a night of wreath making with this very merry DIY kit.
Each package comes with all the materials you need to create a fresh foliage Christmas door wreath, with a step-by-step guide to talk you through the process.
The kit includes a mossed ring, a selection of Christmas greenery, a mix of florists choice foliage’s, pine cones, dried fruits, pre-wired cinnamon sticks, one metre of natural ribbon and one metre of red ribbon, as well as feathers to add a country touch.
Shop Christmas DIY wreath kits at The Floral Collection, £45
Christmas paper flower mini wreath craft kit
Feeling artsy? This colourful, paper flower wreath kit is a little bit different and ideal for crafty critters looking to get creative this December.
It’s suitable for all skill levels with easy-to-follow photo instructions which show step-by-step how to score, fold and curl the pre-cut flowers.
Shop Christmas paper flower mini wreath craft kit at May Contain Glitter at Not on the Highstreet, £24
Create-your-own dried flower heart wreath
Shropshire Petals creates incredibly beautiful pastel-hued biodegradable petal confetti all year round, and for Christmas they’re giving customers the chance to craft their own heart-shaped wreaths.
This rustic wreath is made from dried flowers and wheat actually grown on the Shropshire Petals farm. There are plenty of colour palettes to choose from, which will determine what comes in your wreath. Pick from pink, blue, burgundy, white or dried lavender.
Shop create-your-own dried flower heart wreath by Shropshire Petals at Not on the Highstreet, £29
Classic pine Christmas wreath kit
This classic Christmas wreath is a mix of locally sourced pines alongside pinecones, velvet ribbon, and rustic handmade Indian mini bells.
The kit has been thoughtfully curated to be as eco-friendly as possible. It uses a willow base which is handmade from British branches and is completely compostable.
While some wreath kits use coated wire, which can introduce plastics into the environment where it’s disposed, or take a long time to break down, this one uses twine. Plus, it isn’t dyed or artificially treated, which makes it kinder on your hands, too.
Shop classic pine Christmas wreath kit at Lavender & Rose, £55
