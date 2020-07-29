Use one of these DIY face mask kits to ensure that you’re always armed with a pretty face mask whenever you go out.
Lockdown inspired many of us to get creative. From the would-be bakers who couldn’t stop posting their banana bread attempts on Instagram to those who decided to try their hands at painting or knitting, the UK definitely got craftier in quarantine.
Now that we’re allowed outside and the law has passed to make face coverings mandatory in all shops and on public transport, some of us are using the skills we honed over the last few months to adjust to this new normal and whip up a couple of stylish face masks.
We know that it can feel unnatural or uncomfortable to wear a protective cloth over your nose and mouth, but as face masks are now a way of life, many people are going to extra lengths to make sure they’re stocked up with masks that match their outfits and fit their faces perfectly.
You may also like
Printed, trendy face masks and coverings you can buy online now
Enter: the DIY face mask kits which are becoming big news on craft websites and creative marketplace Etsy.
These masks are perfect for beginners as they don’t require a sewing machine and come with instructions on how to sew them by hand, as well as needles, thread and all the materials you need to make your mask.
Shop these ‘sew your own’ face covering kits to ensure that your mask fits your face accurately and so that you can pick the perfect fabric for you. After all, once you’ve learnt how to get started, you could pick up any fabric you like and keep on making your own creations.
Not on the Highstreet face mask kit
This face mask kit caters to three masks, each one including a PM2.5 filter to help catch moisture particles in the air.
It comes in a range of options including neutral tones, bright colours and patterns.
This kit includes: pre-cut fabric in three patterns and three neutrals, three colours of matching elastic (slightly more than you should need), three PM2.5 filters, 100m white thread, one needle, photo instructions.
Shop face mask kit by Ashley Rose Makes at Not on the Highstreet, £20
Sew Scrumptious face mask kit
This step-by-step DIY kit includes two choices of 100% cotton fabric in a pale pink and white starry pattern and a metallic, blue flower pattern.
This kit includes: three patterns, ear loop and headband options, instructions, two fabrics, 1.5m of elastic.
John Lewis & Partners pack of 4 face mask kit
Prym’s simple face mask kit is perfect for beginners and has been designed with speediness in mind.
There isn’t an option to select your preferred fabric so the fabric cut offs you receive will be a surprise.
This kit includes: sewing instructions, four fabric off-cuts with various patterns and colours, four nose bridges and 2.5m elastic with a width of 6mm.
Shop Prym Make Your Own Face Masks sewing kit at John Lewis & Partners, £14.99
Gütermann face mask sewing kit
Depending on how many face coverings you want to make you can choose a smaller or larger kit.
The kit includes: 3 x 70cm x 20cm classic cotton fabric pieces, 1.5 m x rubber band (4 mm), white sewing thread (100 m).
Shop Gütermann face mask sewing kit at My Fabrics, from £11.25
Etsy face mask kit
We love the stylish pattern of this make your own mask kit, especially the muted pink tones which contrast with the burst of bright yellow.
The face mask materials come in a cute, printed bag to keep them safe and the kit is designed with beginners in mind.
This kit includes: 1 x fat quarter of rico abstract print cotton, 1 x 1m of neon yellow narrow elastic, 1 x black and white set of paper patterns, instructions, how to measure and measurement chart.
Etsy DIY mask kit
Pick from pink, navy, black, red, yellow, blue, green, purple and brown fabric to make your own face mask with this handy DIY kit.
This kit includes: 7 pieces of fabric, 6m rope and a nose bridge.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.