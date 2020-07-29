Now that we’re allowed outside and the law has passed to make face coverings mandatory in all shops and on public transport, some of us are using the skills we honed over the last few months to adjust to this new normal and whip up a couple of stylish face masks.

We know that it can feel unnatural or uncomfortable to wear a protective cloth over your nose and mouth, but as face masks are now a way of life, many people are going to extra lengths to make sure they’re stocked up with masks that match their outfits and fit their faces perfectly.