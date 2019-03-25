More than 31,000 women in London are being offered at-home DIY smear test kits on the NHS for the first time, in a move experts hope will encourage more women to get screened.

The YouScreen study, which will run until December 2021 in partnership with King’s College London, will see tests sent to women aged between 25-64 who are 15 months overdue for a check and live in the London boroughs of Barnet, Camden, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets, where appointment attendance is currently low.

This is the first time the at-home smear tests have been trialled in England, but self-sampling is already offered in countries such as Denmark and Australia. Research has shown that 99% of women are able to carry out a self-swab test effectively.