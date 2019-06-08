It’s not OK to confuse a woman for her husband’s assistant, say Greg James and Bella Mackie

It’s 2020, and yet the achievements of women are still being overlooked for their husbands’.

Last month, Stylist reported on how men are mistaken for their wives and partners who have a PhD – just because they are male. “Just bought our first home. One of the neighbours comes over for a chat. Looks at my partner and says, ‘So are you the Dr’. He looks at me. I awkwardly waved and said ‘No that’s me. I’m the Dr,” wrote one Twitter user to perfectly illustrate the issue.

Now, radio DJ Greg James and writer Bella Mackie have shared their own infuriating sexist experience.