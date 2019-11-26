The term has been coined by US venture capitalist and Patrick McGinnis, who also created Fomo. Those afflicted by Fobo, he says, will typically find themselves overwhelmed by the possibilities of what could be, even when no outcome is guaranteed, and therefore are likely to hold back on commitment or will decide to commit but then cancel.

McGinnis, who has been researching Fomo and Fobo for his forthcoming book and for his podcast, says this is not a new behaviour but reflective of our “biology of wanting the best”.

“Our ancestors a million years ago were programmed to wait for the best because it meant they were more likely to succeed,” he says, as per The Guardian. However, our ability to compare both options and ourselves via technology and social media has accelerated this tendency, sometimes escalating to crippling levels, he explains.

Unlike Fomo though, it is an issue more likely to affect the privileged, McGinnis explains, due to the fact that it requires having options at your disposal in the first place. “The richer you are, the more powerful you are, the more options you have. That’s when you start to feel it,” he says.