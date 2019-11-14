Doctor Foster fans, we have an update on when you can expect the third season

Doctor Foster fans, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is we finally have an update on when you can expect to see the show return to screens for the highly-anticipated third season – the bad news is you might be waiting a while.

With the second season winding up more than two years ago, fans have been left wondering when they can expect more carefully-veiled (but still earth-shattering) plot twists.

Ever since the first episode aired, the gritty drama, which stars Suranne Jones, has certainly made its mark on TV, with fans bandying about complex theories, sharing commentary on the original (it’s based on a play) and praising the show’s approach to sexual assault and consent.