Doctor Who is back for a new season, and so is Jodie Whittaker

Last season, Whittaker’s first in the iconic role, saw the thirteenth Doctor and her companions encounter historical figures like Rosa Parks and King James, as well as giant spiders and an unstoppable creature called Pting.

While the series blend of history and fiction – as the Time Lord and her companions travel backwards and forwards in time – is nothing new, it appeared to cause controversy last season.

Many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, prompting Whittaker to address the backlash.

“What’s the point of making a show if it doesn’t reflect society today?,” Whittaker said while switching on the Christmas lights at London’s Regent Street on 19 November.

“We have the opportunity with this show like no other to dip to future, to past, to present, to new worlds and time zones. There is never going to be a drought in the stories you can tell.”