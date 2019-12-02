Doctor Who is back for a new season, and so is Jodie Whittaker
Jessica Rapana
The BBC One series will return for a 12th season on New Year’s Day – and Jodie Whittaker is back at the helm.
Calling all Doctor Who fans. We finally have a prognosis for the series’ 12th season, and it’s positive.
Jodie Whittaker – the series’ first ever female Doctor – is back in the Tardis for a new 10-part series, which will debut on BBC One on New Year’s Day, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays thereafter.
Starting with a two-part episode, titled “Spyfall”, Whittaker is joined by Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham). What’s more, this series will welcome famous newcomers including Stephen Fry,Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister and Goran Višnjić, to name a few.
Last season, Whittaker’s first in the iconic role, saw the thirteenth Doctor and her companions encounter historical figures like Rosa Parks and King James, as well as giant spiders and an unstoppable creature called Pting.
While the series blend of history and fiction – as the Time Lord and her companions travel backwards and forwards in time – is nothing new, it appeared to cause controversy last season.
Many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, prompting Whittaker to address the backlash.
“What’s the point of making a show if it doesn’t reflect society today?,” Whittaker said while switching on the Christmas lights at London’s Regent Street on 19 November.
“We have the opportunity with this show like no other to dip to future, to past, to present, to new worlds and time zones. There is never going to be a drought in the stories you can tell.”
She continued: “It’s always topical. Chris is a very present-minded person who is very aware of the world he lives in and is passionate about storytelling. It would be wrong of him to not have used the past. He does it in a really beautiful way.”
However, with more than 7 million viewers tuning in to last season’s final episode – a New Year’s Day special, titled “Resolution” – the show clearly still has a loyal following, who are presumably eagerly awaiting the Doctor’s return.
The show’s air time is yet to be confirmed.
