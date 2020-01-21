Doctors issue important message to social media companies, and we couldn’t agree more

Social media is a part of everyday life these days. While it definitely does have its benefits – like increased opportunity for social interaction and a free space for self-expression – there are also plenty of downsides. Evidence suggests that the constant pressures of social media have contributed to a rise in mental health issues among young people, with 38% of 11 to 25-year-olds saying that social media has had a negative impact on the way they see themselves.

The reasons why social media has such damaging potential is still relatively unknown and under-researched. So far, the only objective data available is focused on the amount of time young people spend on social media.