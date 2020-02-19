When I ask you to picture the word wellness, chances are you see someone with their legs crossed and eyes closed as they take part in some kind of meditation.

After all, it’s pretty common knowledge that the practice of meditation – whether you adopt the stereotypical meditative position or spend five minutes with your eyes closed on the bus – is great for our mental health.

For a long time, however, the reason why meditation is so beneficial for our wellbeing has remained a mystery. Little has been known about what really happens when we sit down and meditate – and why that practice is so beneficial for our mental health.