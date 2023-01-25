Still, Halle was “absolutely terrified” to begin with, she says. “Even the thought of starting this challenge gave me anxiety. But after listening to Jiang’s talk, there was something in my gut telling me I had to do it.”

As the days went on, she started to realise that the outcome was always worse in her head than in reality. She asked to buy individual pieces of fruit from a smoothie bar, requested a truck tour from a FedEx driver and even worked up the courage to try to secure a free hotel room. “Being told no was actually the easiest part of it all – it was everything leading up to it that scared me. I watched my mindset shift from ‘What if they say no?’ to ‘What if they say yes?’” And sometimes it wasn’t a no: she earned herself the “best Christmas card ever” by asking a shopping centre Father Christmas if he could sit on her lap.

But is rejection therapy really that effective or are people just out there wasting strangers’ time? Chartered psychologist Catherine Hallissey sees it as a rework of a strategy regularly used in psychology to overcome anxiety: exposure therapy. “Avoidance is the hallmark of anxiety where short-term avoidance of anxiety-provoking experiences leads to long-term maintenance of anxiety. Exposure therapy involves gradually becoming desensitised to the uncomfortable feeling so you can tolerate it better, leading to less avoidance and reduction of anxiety in the long-term.” She believes its heightened popularity on TikTok and other social platforms is linked to increased difficulties in accessing in-person mental health care, meaning people are taking to the internet to research strategies for themselves.