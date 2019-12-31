“My dog helped me through some of the most difficult times in my life”

After the hard days, hospitals and anaesthetics and sadness, the three of us would find ourselves on the sofa, legs everywhere, half dozing while something mindless flashed away on the telly. My husband and I would know without discussion if it was a day that required Charlie’s solid, warm, fairly annoying presence at the end of our bed that night (I, for one, was not previously aware how sharp a dog’s elbows can be but there we are).

We don’t expect everyone to love him like we do and we wouldn’t assume that he’s welcome in anyone’s home without asking, but most friends and family seem to be fans.

Such fans, in fact, that he came with us to a wedding once – both the ceremony and the reception. It was so warming to know that others recognised how much he meant to us, and whether they realised or not, especially at that point; facing a wedding we almost declined because of yet another due date that wouldn’t end with a baby, facing time with our friends and their beautiful families, facing the possibility of never having that ourselves.