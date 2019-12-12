dogsatpollingstations: meet the democratic doggos bringing some light to this dreary election day

The 2019 general election is finally upon us. Today, people up and down the country will battle the dreary winter weather and dark evenings to cast their vote and elect a new government – ending weeks of campaigning, memes and divisive debates.

But every cloud has a silver lining, and with the coming of a new election comes the return our favourite (perhaps ever) trend to grace the internet: #dogsatpollingstations.

From the dachshunds of Devon to the spaniels of Staffordshire, hounds across the country are accompanying their humans to the polling station to take part in the democratic process, and the resulting photos are pure gold.