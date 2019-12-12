#dogsatpollingstations: meet the democratic doggos bringing some light to this dreary election day
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
People are taking to social media to share photos of their dogs outside polling stations as they vote in the 2019 general election, and we’ve fallen in love.
The 2019 general election is finally upon us. Today, people up and down the country will battle the dreary winter weather and dark evenings to cast their vote and elect a new government – ending weeks of campaigning, memes and divisive debates.
But every cloud has a silver lining, and with the coming of a new election comes the return our favourite (perhaps ever) trend to grace the internet: #dogsatpollingstations.
From the dachshunds of Devon to the spaniels of Staffordshire, hounds across the country are accompanying their humans to the polling station to take part in the democratic process, and the resulting photos are pure gold.
Honestly, just a quick scroll through the hashtag is enough to help with any election anxiety you may be experiencing.
In a time when the country is divided over a number of issues, at least there’s one thing we can all agree on: dogs are cute, and dogs in front of polling stations are even cuter. So without further ado, here’s our pick of some of the best #dogsatpollingstations posts we’ve seen so far today. Be prepared to enter a (rather joyous) social media black hole.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicked off proceedings with this shot of him and his dog Luna outside his local polling station, reminding us all to get out and vote.
Monty took to Instagram to share his visit to the polling station with this absolutely stellar pose.
These festive pups led by example and took a break from their Christmas celebrations to get down to the polling station this morning.
This truly majestic labrador looked very proud to accompany his human to the polling station earlier today – and rightly so!
There was a party atmosphere at this Dulwich Village polling station – how many dogs can you count?
This beautiful golden retriever really nailed the ‘over the shoulder’ pose this morning.
Woody the cockapoo has put an end to the argument that politics and fashion don’t go together with this incredible jumper-clad shot.
Dalmations + democracy = the best thing ever.
And last (but certainly not least), just look at that face.
All jokes and “aww”’s aside, there’s one important message running through all of these posts: the importance of getting out and voting. It’s one day and one trip to the local polling station which could decide the future of our country – so get out and have your say (and bring your dogs along, too!).
Main Image: (from left to right) @NickThompson20 on Twitter, @woody_woo_the_cockapoo on Instagram and @marlowethecockapoo on Instagram.
Body Image: @DachshundOtto