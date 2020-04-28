The domestic abuse bill has finally returned to parliament – so what’s next?

That’s not the only evidence of a disturbing correlation between the lockdown and domestic abuse. A shocking 67% of survivors currently experiencing domestic abuse say it has got worse since Covid-19 reached the UK and 72% say their abuser now has more control over their life, according to a new survey by Women’s Aid. The chilling but necessary Counting Dead Women project reports at least 16 domestic abuse killings of women and children since lockdown began on 23 March. And the Metropolitan police say they have made an average of about 100 domestic abuse arrests a day since 9 March, when people with Covid-19 symptoms were asked to self-isolate.

“Refuge hopes that funding for specialist services will be given the priority they so desperately need – cuts over the last decade have had a horrific impact,” Horley continues. “We stand ready to work with the government to ensure no woman or child is ever turned away from seeking support.”

Below, Stylist unpacks everything you need to know about the domestic abuse bill.