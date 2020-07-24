Why these celebrities are calling for changes to the domestic abuse bill

In 2012, the UK signed the Istanbul Convention: a historic treaty designed to combat domestic abuse and violence against women across Europe. Under the terms of the convention, the government would be required to prevent violence against women and girls, support survivors and hold abusers to account, regardless of survivors’ immigration status.

But eight years after signing the treaty, the UK has yet to ratify it. The government has said that it already meets – or goes further than – most of the convention’s requirements, but will commit to ratification only when it is satisfied that it can comply with all articles. Now, however, there is a risk that the domestic abuse bill will pass into law without any specific protections for migrant women.

“I am clear that migrant victims of domestic abuse must be treated as victims first and foremost,” safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins told Stylist. “Throughout the passage of the domestic abuse bill, we have sought evidence from charities about the needs of migrant victims, so that we can build a sustainable programme of support for them.”

However, Atkins said that “the evidence base is not there yet on the scale and scope of the potential needs” of migrant survivors of domestic abuse. The government will be launching a £1.5 million Support for Migrant Victims scheme later this year, she continued, designed to gather data that will “provide the evidence we need to develop support for the future.

“We all agree that these victims need help and the government is working on ways to deliver this.”

To find out more about how you can support the campaign to protect migrant women from domestic abuse, visit stepupmigrantwomen.org.

Anyone can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000247 or via nationaldahelpline.org.uk. Anyone experiencing domestic abuse who is also concerned about their immigration status can find advice and support at southallblacksisters.org.uk