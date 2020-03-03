Finally, the Domestic Abuse Bill has returned to parliament – but is it enough?

MP Jess Phillips described herself as being “apoplectic” over domestic violence being ignored. And Labour leadership candidates Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer both recently told Stylist that they would make the bill a priority if elected party leader.

But now, the bill has finally returned to parliament, with the latest version set to receive its First Reading in the House of Commons.

New measures include “the requirement of tier one local authorities (county councils and unitary authorities) in England to provide support and ensure safe accommodation for victims and their children”.

It will also “improve on the previous pledge to ban abusers from cross-examining their victims in the family courts, to apply to all family proceedings where there is evidence of domestic abuse”.

The bill has been designed to be future-proof from any new ways perpetrators try to control their victims, such as ‘tech abuse’ – where abusers use personal and home devices and smart gadgets to control their victim.

Economic (or “financial”) abuse, which limits access to a victim’s fundamental economic resources such as money, food, transport, clothing, utilities, employment and housing, will also be specifically referenced in the definition of domestic abuse.

And the Home Office has said the government is considering how it could curb use of the “rough sex defence”.