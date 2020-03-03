Finally, the Domestic Abuse Bill has returned to parliament – but is it enough?

Hollie Richardson

Following the latest domestic abuse news that over half of women killed by men in the UK are murdered by a partner or an ex, a new version of the Domestic Abuse Bill is finally being introduced to parliament this week.
Last year, the ongoing Brexit storm overshadowed the Domestic Abuse Bill – one of the most important bills for women in the UK.
It had been in the works for over two years, with Theresa May heralding the introduction of the landmark bill to parliament before she stepped down as prime minister. Later, Nicole Jacobs was appointed the first domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales. And it had a second hearing in parliament in October. With new stats constantly urging the government to take action, these were promising and vital moves.
However, thanks to our departure from the EU, yet another general election and everything else in between deemed more worthy, the bill fell by the wayside.
MP Jess Phillips described herself as being “apoplectic” over domestic violence being ignored. And Labour leadership candidates Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer both recently told Stylist that they would make the bill a priority if elected party leader.
But now, the bill has finally returned to parliament, with the latest version set to receive its First Reading in the House of Commons.
New measures include “the requirement of tier one local authorities (county councils and unitary authorities) in England to provide support and ensure safe accommodation for victims and their children”.
It will also “improve on the previous pledge to ban abusers from cross-examining their victims in the family courts, to apply to all family proceedings where there is evidence of domestic abuse”.
The bill has been designed to be future-proof from any new ways perpetrators try to control their victims, such as ‘tech abuse’ – where abusers use personal and home devices and smart gadgets to control their victim.
Economic (or “financial”) abuse, which limits access to a victim’s fundamental economic resources such as money, food, transport, clothing, utilities, employment and housing, will also be specifically referenced in the definition of domestic abuse.
And the Home Office has said the government is considering how it could curb use of the “rough sex defence”.
Responding to the enhanced bill, Adina Claire, acting co-CEO of Women’s Aid, said we need more clarity on “where the money is coming from” to provide these vital “life-saving” refuge services. She added: “We estimate that funding support for a safe and sustainable national network of refuges requires £173 million annually, a fraction of the £66 billion domestic abuse costs society every year.”
She also explained that councils “must be required to fund specialist women’s refuges – the current plans could see funding going to generic, unsafe housing services which don’t have the expertise women and children need to escape their abuser and begin to recover. As survivors have told us, it’s also essential that the bill ensures all survivors escaping domestic abuse are a ‘priority need’ for housing, not only those with children.”
Claire said the charity is pleased the government has “listened to our calls for a wider ban on cross-examination to protect all survivors who face this traumatising practice in the court system.”
She added: “But there remains a long way to go before the family courts will be truly safe for women and children. The law must make survivors automatically eligible for special protection measures in the family and civil courts, not only the criminal courts. Tackling the culture of ‘contact at all costs’ in the family courts remains a fundamental priority in order to keep survivors and their children safe after separation.”
And Claire called for more support for migrant women experiencing domestic abuse, saying the bill does nothing to protect them in its current form.
Children’s charities Barnardo’s and NSPCC have also called the new bill “disappointing” because it does not fully protect and support children. Although they welcome many of the initiatives, Barnado’s chief executive, Javed Khan, said: “Children are the hidden victims of domestic abuse, suffering trauma that can last a lifetime.
“I’m disappointed that while the Domestic Abuse Bill may improve access to refuges, it will not help the majority of victims and children who remain in the family home.”
There are clearly many questions about whether or not the bill goes far enough to protect victims of domestic abuse. But ensuring that discussions around it are finally prioritised is the important first step.
If you are worried about your relationship or that of a friend or family member, you can contact the Freephone 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline, run in partnership between Women’s Aid and Refuge, on 0808 2000 247 or visit womensaid.org.uk
Images: Getty