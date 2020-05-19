The government has so far pledged at least £12m in additional funding for the domestic abuse sector during the pandemic, which will go towards creating more refuge bed spaces and boosting online support services and helplines for survivors. But the money represents a fraction of the £48.2m emergency cash that the domestic abuse sector needs to support all survivors, according to Women’s Aid. The charity called for the extra funding after a survey found that 84% of local domestic abuse services in England said they’d been forced to either reduce or cancel one or more services in the wake of the pandemic.

“The efforts of the domestic abuse sector during this period have been truly herculean,” Jacobs says. “Many helplines and services have increased their hours, worked different shifts to accommodate for changing needs, and made the difficult transition to working remotely. This is incredible considering the sector is historically vulnerable and underfunded. Thanks to them, support remains available for those most in need during this difficult time.”

Below, three women tell Stylist what it’s really like to work with domestic abuse survivors during lockdown.