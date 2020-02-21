Over half of women killed by men in the UK are murdered by a partner or an ex

A new report shows how urgently the government needs to address domestic abuse in the UK.

The fourth Femicide Census, conducted by campaigner Karen Ingala Smith, has found that 149 women were killed by 147 men in 2018. This is an increase of 10 since the year before, and it’s the highest number on record since the census began.

It also found that 91 (61%) of the women referred to in the 2018 census were killed by a current or former partner, with 6% of murders being committed by a stranger.