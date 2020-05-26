Dominic Cummings is using a loophole designed to protect domestic abuse victims

On the face of it, the Dominic Cummings scandal is not a story about gender. But there are strikingly gendered elements to it, tangled up with wider issues of class, power and privilege. The prime minister’s top adviser says he was concerned there would be no one to care for his child if both he and his wife became ill. It’s a predicament that will be horribly familiar to many single parents in the UK, around 90% of whom are women. These parents will have had to imagine or live through frightening worst-case scenarios over the last nine weeks – and most of them will not have rural family estates to flee to, in the event that they needed to call on their teenage nieces to babysit.

That’s not the only aspect of the Cummings story that has sparked anger. Many are also outraged that his defence appears to rest, at least in part, on a clause in the government’s official coronavirus restriction regulations that was designed to safeguard survivors of domestic abuse and their children.