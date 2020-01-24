Why Trump sees violent anti-abortion rhetoric as a way to cling to power

Donald Trump will become the first ever president to attend the annual anti-abortion rally March for Life, seeing him dubbed the ‘most pro-life president in history’.

On 17 January, the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the historic decision which legalised abortion in America, the president announced his attendance via Twitter. “See you on Friday… Big Crowd,” he wrote.

The day before this announcement, Trump declared that 21 January would be National Sanctity of Human Life Day to “strongly reaffirm our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death”.