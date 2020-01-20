The US National Archives – the independent government agency in charge of preserving documentation of government and historical records – has apologised after it was caught blurring the lines of history – literally.

On Saturday, on the eve of this year’s Women’s March, it emerged that a photo included in signage at the National Archives for an exhibition on women’s suffrage, had been altered to blur any anti-Trump signs.

The photo in question by Mario Tama showed the placard-holding crowd marching in Washington on 21 January 2017, the day after Trump’s inauguration and the largest single-day protest in American history.