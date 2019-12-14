This is how our historical Trumps (for lack of a better term) happen. People only see how bad things really are when a more conservative man wins and tries to pull us backwards. So we scream louder and more thoughtfully about the things that really matter. Only this time, Trump laid his corruption bare, upended norms, broke laws and in doing so ultimately exposed corruption and spinelessness in our nation’s leaders. So this time, our screams at least cracked the echo chamber. This time in history has shown us that norms are not the same as laws and maybe we should fix that. Someone, one day, was going to make things bad enough so that our world, increasingly more connected and vocal than ever, could speak truth to power, loudly, and expose all our festering wounds. Do you really think people would be this loud, angry, and ultimately heard if someone more comfortable and status quo had actually won? This is where the idealist in me rankles against my own thinking. Because, of course, I believe all things are possible and that there’s a very real chance these conversations would still be happening. But also, I have to be real and say there’s also a part of me that thinks no matter how far we have come in so many ways, so many people haven’t. And it is often, historically, how the country moves forward: by resignation over time after being repeatedly forced to face the truth. They call victories “hard won” for a reason. And Donald Trump is nothing if not a hard win to handle.