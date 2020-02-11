We all know the power of hashtags, whether it’s #blacklivesmatter, which brought together black people speaking about their experiences of systemic racism, or #MeToo, where women shared their stories of being sexually assaulted. And now, there’s a new hashtag taking over Twitter, and it’s been triggered by an interview with the lawyer defending Harvey Weinstein.

Donna Rotunno was recently interviewed by Megan Twohey, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped break the Weinstein story, for The Daily podcast for The New York Times. When Twohey asked Rotunno whether she had ever been sexually assaulted, she said she had not – because she had “never put herself in a vulnerable circumstance”.