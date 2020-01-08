Dopamine fasting is the buzzy new way to clear your mind – but does it really work?

These days, we’re constantly being bombarded with information and indulgences: Instagram, smartphones, fast food and casual sex. I could go on.

It’s no wonder that so many of us are plagued with attention fatigue – or even burnout – in the midst of this hyper-stimulating, always-on culture.

What if we could reset our brains to expect less and respond more? To be more easily satiated? Well, herein lies the premise of “dopamine fasting”, the buzzy new biohacking trend to come out of Silicon Valley.