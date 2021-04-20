Ever let out a joyful squeal when you see a new stem protruding from your favourite house plant? It’s a momentous occasion when your role as a plant parent pays off and you see your little ones grow up. In this week’s issue, we’re helping you out with expert tips from Prick London’s Gynelle Leon to encourage your house plants to thrive.

And, ahead of this week’s Oscars, we look at why 2021 is a landmark year for women in cinema. Because, for the first time ever, the best director shortlist includes not one but two women. Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass reports on a tipping point for female filmmakers.