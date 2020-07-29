Get the latest issue of Stylist magazine: How to have a great British summer
Plus, 22 beauty hacks that will change your life (from easy winged eyeliner to fluffy brows on a budget) and the rise of audio erotica.
Whether it’s making frozen cocktail lollies or adventuring to one of our top 10 British beaches, we’re determined to have a good British summer. This week in the magazine you’ll find some of the Stylist team’s childhood staycation memories, which will hopefully inspire you to recreate some magic of your own for summer 2020.
Available to download now, in issue #520 you’ll also find:
• An interview with Tanya Maniktala, star of the BBC’s groundbreaking adaptation of A Suitable Boy, about the importance of telling marginalised stories
• An investigation into the new wave of erotic podcasts
• Columnist Billie Bhatia on the rise of cancel culture
• Sustainable denim brands that are worth the investment
