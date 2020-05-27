Get this week’s issue of Stylist magazine
None other than Normal People’s Paul Mescal (that’s Connell, to you) graces our cover this week, shot on a sunny, socially distanced walk around east London. Inside, he tells us in his own words about the show’s refreshing approach to mental health, how he’s managing his own wellbeing and the deeply personal reason he’s raffling off his chain to raise money for charity.
This week you can also read our beauty team’s tips on tackling that indoor pallor and getting a summer glow, an exploration of how lockdown has changed our drinking habits and a psychologist’s take on how to stop feeling so angry all the time.
In issue 511 you’ll also find:
• The Style List: 30 smile-inducing buys to make your week brighter
• Our columnist Billie Bhatia on why she’s never felt more single
• The retro games injecting some much-needed fun into our lives
• 12 books about women whose stories will blow your mind
