Available to download now, in issue 518 you’ll also find:

• Why belting out tunes is getting us through 2020

• An interview with KiKi Layne, the star of Netflix’s action movie, The Old Guard

• Columnist Billie Bhatia on her desire to go out-out

• How to get the career you want, with School of Stylist

And, as ever, so much more. Download your copy on iOS or Android now and have a look!

Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription (that’s 50p an issue). All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.