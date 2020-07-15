Get the latest issue of Stylist magazine now, celebrating the joy of wearing colour
This week we’re feeling joyful wearing colour, as Stylist reflects on the items that never fail to make us smile.
Whether it’s a bright pink blazer and trouser co-ord or a luscious green eyeshadow, colour is an instant mood booster. In issue 518, we showcase the eye-popping items that always cheer us up, including the top 20 colour block pieces to shop right now.
From seismic life changes to welcomed solitude, this week we also spoke to five women about what they’ve learnt during their time on furlough.
Available to download now, in issue 518 you’ll also find:
• Why belting out tunes is getting us through 2020
• An interview with KiKi Layne, the star of Netflix’s action movie, The Old Guard
• Columnist Billie Bhatia on her desire to go out-out
• How to get the career you want, with School of Stylist
And, as ever, so much more. Download your copy on iOS or Android now and have a look!
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription (that’s 50p an issue). All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.