Download the latest issue of Stylist magazine now
This week we catch up with actor, director and writer Michaela Coel to discuss her game-changing new show, I May Destroy You.
Few things can get us excited for Monday to roll around, but the ground-breaking new drama from the brilliant mind of Michaela Coel has changed all that. Exploring the murky issues of consent and power dynamics in sexual relationships, I May Destroy You is unlike anything we’ve seen on TV before. In the latest issue of Stylist, we talk to Coel about making the show and releasing it in a time of worldwide upheaval.
This week, we also investigate the gender cycling gap and encourage you to take up more space on the roads, shine a light on five LGBTQ+ activists you should follow this Pride month, and hear from the founder of an all-women surf school about her 9 to 5.
Available to download now, in issue 515 you’ll also find:
• How to nail summer’s trickiest trend: shorts
• Your complete guide to DIY cocktails
• Columnist Billie Bhatia on the importance of getting things wrong
• The Style List: 30 things to spark joy
And, as ever, so much more. Download your copy on iOS or Android now and have a look!
