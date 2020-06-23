Few things can get us excited for Monday to roll around, but the ground-breaking new drama from the brilliant mind of Michaela Coel has changed all that. Exploring the murky issues of consent and power dynamics in sexual relationships, I May Destroy You is unlike anything we’ve seen on TV before. In the latest issue of Stylist, we talk to Coel about making the show and releasing it in a time of worldwide upheaval.

This week, we also investigate the gender cycling gap and encourage you to take up more space on the roads, shine a light on five LGBTQ+ activists you should follow this Pride month, and hear from the founder of an all-women surf school about her 9 to 5.