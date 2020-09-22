Get this week’s issue of Stylist Magazine
It’s fair to say we’re all a little confused. And with partial lockdowns across the country and uncertainty growing, we need to find ways to cope long term. In the latest issue, we explore how we can learn to live in a post-planning world.
This week, we also talk to Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie about what she learnt during lockdown, Yomi Adegoke discusses the painful irony of the ‘loud Black woman’ stereotype and Stylist’s fashion team are rejoicing over new cosy knitwear pieces.
Available to download on iOS and Android now, in issue 523 you’ll also find:
● Stylist investigates counterfeit beauty products
● How to elevate your packed lunch
● Good news from around the world
● The Style List: 30 things that will bring a smile to your face including letterbox cocktails
And, as always, so much more. Download your copy now and get reading!
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription (that’s 50p an issue). All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.