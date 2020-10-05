Read this week’s issue of Stylist Magazine

Also in issue 525…

● Stylist chats with rapper Stefflon Don on empowering a generation of us to be our own hype women

● Your essential guide to puddle-ready footwear

● The Style List: 30 things to buy right now

● An LGBTQ+ wedding planner talks us through a typical day

And, as always, so much more. Download your copy now!

Pricing for the digital edition of Stylist Magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription. All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.