Read this week’s issue of Stylist Magazine
With government advice dashing hopes of any mass return to the office, we’re looking at how we can best support our mental health needs while working at home.
Tea rounds and impromptu after-work drinks are well and truly relics of the past. So while it looks like we’ll be working at home for the long-term, here at Stylist we’re launching our Work It Out campaign to help support your mental wellbeing. Read about the initiative in this week’s issue, available to download now on iOS or Android.
We’re also exploring our fixation with next-level homes, because whether you’re hooked on Netflix’s Selling Sunset or addicted to Grand Designs reruns, we’re all desperate for our next interior design fix.
Also in issue 525…
● Stylist chats with rapper Stefflon Don on empowering a generation of us to be our own hype women
● Your essential guide to puddle-ready footwear
● The Style List: 30 things to buy right now
● An LGBTQ+ wedding planner talks us through a typical day
And, as always, so much more. Download your copy now!
Pricing for the digital edition of Stylist Magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription. All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.