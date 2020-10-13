Get this week’s issue of Stylist Magazine
2020 has been focussed on life’s big questions so this week we’ve decided to briefly move away from the tough topics. In the latest issue of Stylist magazine, we’re finding comfort in the little things and have compiled a list of the 20 greatest condiments as voted for by you.
Elsewhere in the issue, His House star Wunmi Mosaku chats to Stylist about tackling racism and injustice through horror on screen. And the beauty team has been busy searching for the best in class skin serums.
In issue 526, you’ll also find:
● The Style List: 30 things we’ve got our eye on
● Good news from around the world
● Stylist examines the women at the heart of the NXIVM cult
● The most wearable trends from the Autumn/Winter catwalks
And, as always, so much more. Download the issue now!
