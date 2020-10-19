Get this week’s special issue of Stylist Magazine

At Stylist, we’re proud to put a spotlight on the remarkable women making a real difference. And if there’s one woman who has made real impact this year, it’s Alicia Garza, co-founder of the international Black Lives Matter movement and special guest editor of this week’s Stylist Magazine.

The issue celebrates the publication of Garza’s new book, The Purpose of Power, which looks at the lessons she learnt through years of pushing for change and bringing people together to create the movement that marked 2020.