Comedians Vicki Pepperdine and Julia Davis are our new favourite agony aunts as they dispense nothing but the worst sex and relationship advice as their podcast alter-egos Joan and Jericha. Meet the disdainful duo as they give Stylist readers some not-so-helpful lessons in love in the latest issue.

Plus, in this week’s magazine, Charlotte Mensah and Emma Dabiri unpick the politics and power of Afro hair as they talk ‘good hair’. And Stylist’s fashion editors find the best anoraks, jackets and macs going in our winter coat edit.