Read this week’s issue of Stylist, out now
Comedians Vicki Pepperdine and Julia Davis are our new favourite agony aunts as they dispense nothing but the worst sex and relationship advice as their podcast alter-egos Joan and Jericha. Meet the disdainful duo as they give Stylist readers some not-so-helpful lessons in love in the latest issue.
Plus, in this week’s magazine, Charlotte Mensah and Emma Dabiri unpick the politics and power of Afro hair as they talk ‘good hair’. And Stylist’s fashion editors find the best anoraks, jackets and macs going in our winter coat edit.
In issue 528, you’ll also find:
● Writer Poorna Bell reveals her lasting symptoms from coronavirus
● Zara Larsson is our 5-minute philosopher answering existential questions
● Movies to watch through your fingers this Halloween
● Columnist Billie Bhatia talks honestly about the cringe-fest of American politics
And, as always, so much more. Download the issue now!
Pricing for the digital edition of Stylist Magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription. All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.