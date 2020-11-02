Download this week’s issue of Stylist, featuring Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson has blessed our screens with many scene-stealing characters, from Alice Morgan in Luther to The Affair’s Alison Bailey. This week, she joins Stylist from Prague where she’s shooting for new HBO film, Oslo, to discuss angry women, readjusting her work-life balance and the importance of speaking up.
And while we prepare for another national lockdown, Stylist looks at the stark reality of the racial disparity in healthcare including the shocking Covid statistics that have highlighted gaps in quality of care.
Elsewhere in issue 529…
● Sophie Williams, author of Anti-Racist Ally, gives insight into a typical day
● Jourdan Dunn shares her autumn survival kit
● The rise of women opting for adult braces
● Stylist’s fashion editors pick the 5 pieces on their autumn click list
And, as always, so much more. Download the issue now!
Pricing for the digital edition of Stylist Magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription. All you have to do is download the Stylist magazine app from either the Apple Store or Google Play and choose this week’s cover from the list. Remember to turn on notifications so you never miss an issue again.