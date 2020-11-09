Download the latest issue of Stylist Magazine

After lockdowns, elections and toilet roll shortages this is not the year to deny yourself a good cry so, this week, we’ve picked the 20 best films, TV shows, books and podcasts for the ultimate sobfest to let it all out.

Also in the issue, Stylist meets Paloma Faith ahead of the release of her latest album, Infinite Things, to chat long-term love, life as a workholic and how lockdown brought on a much-needed creative revolution.